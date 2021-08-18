Gary W. Purtilo, 77, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be 3:30 pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, prior to services also on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the church. Local arrangements entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Gary was born April 6, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Soule) Purtilo. Gary married Connie Milburn on February 14, 1965 in Honolulu, Hawaii during his time in service. He served his county in the US Marines for 4 years, upon his return from service, Gary began his career first as a DNR Water Patrol Office and then as a DNR Game Warden, serving in various counties in Iowa, before taking his final assignment in Jackson County, Iowa before retiring in 2003 after 34 years, he truly loved his career working for the DNR.
Gary was a great husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bow making, tying flies, camping, and canoeing. Gary loved being in nature and on the water. He enjoyed his retirement, traveling with Connie on many cruises, countries and going to every State and being involved in his community, by starting the local NASP Chapter (National Archery in School Program) and was active in the international chapter of YHEC (Youth Hunter Education Challenge) for 21 years. Gary will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Connie; their sons, Rod (Sherry Speciale) and Terry Purtilo; siblings, Denny (Kay) Purtilo and Judy (Doug) McCart; also surviving are many in-laws, extended relatives, and nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial fund has been established in Gary’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
