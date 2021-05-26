Gary W. Irwin, age 56, of Preston, IA, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston. Visitation will take place from 9am to 11am that morning. Gary would love for you to come as you are; casual attire is encouraged. Family and friends are invited to share in Gary’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
