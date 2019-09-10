Gary M. Dangelser 68, of Bellevue, Iowa, formerly Bettendorf and Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away July 15, 2019 from injuries sustained from a tragic motorcycle accident he and his wife were involved in near Elizabeth, Illinois on July 7, 2019. Gary was surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time at the church. Complete arrangements are pending.
