Gary M. Dangelser 68, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away July 15, 2019 from injuries sustained from a tragic motorcycle accident he and his wife were involved in near Elizabeth, Illinois on July 7, 2019. Gary was surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the service at the church.
Born May 3, 1951 in Estherville, Iowa, the oldest son of Philip and Rose (Arend) Dangelser. He graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Fonda, Iowa in 1969. He also achieved his Industrial Technology degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1974 and was immediately hired by John Deere Works Waterloo and retired after 42 years from John Deere Corporate. He married Constance (Connie) Pixley on December 30, 1998 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Survived by his wife, Constance “Connie” Pixley-Dangelser; daughter Charity (Josh) Dangelser of Iowa; son Luke (Nicole) Dangelser of Davenport, Iowa; daughter Lezlea (Christopher) Dahlke of Winona, Minnesota; son Samuel (Emily) Pixley of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Mary Jo of Iowa; Chase Allen, Jamison Allen, Owen Dangelser, and Jase Dangelser of Davenport, Iowa; Caroline, Ava, and Calvin Dahlke of Winona, Minnesota; Soren and Alina Lou Pixley of Portland, Oregon; as well as many dear family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Rose; brothers, Steven and Lynn; brother-in-law, Ron Lundberg and sister-in-law, Mary Moses.
Gary achieved many goals and lived a very fulfilling life. While employed with John Deere for forty-two years he traveled to many countries, making friends wherever he visited. One of his assignments was Componentes de John Deere de Chihuahua, MX, where he and Connie lived for three years and made lifelong friendships. Gary and Connie enjoyed many beautiful homes together but their current property in Gold Canyon, AZ was a favorite and well loved by them and their family.
Another passion of Gary’s was riding his Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle CVO on long distance adventures with good friends. He took pride in designing and building a custom Trike, ‘Afternoon Delight’, complete with a gold and chrome beer keg as the gas tank, with many trophies to show for his expertise. Corvettes were also his pleasure and he owned a 1969 Corvette Stingray which he lovingly restored.
Gary was always eager to help anyone with a project and there was nothing he couldn’t re-do, fix or figure out! He especially enjoyed his MDP fishing trips to Rainy Lake in Canada for the last 38 years. As an avid hiker, he explored from the Copper Canyon in MX to the Superstitions in AZ. Gary put family first and demonstrated daily how dearly he loved his family and friends.
A memorial scholarship fund has been established in Gary’s memory.
