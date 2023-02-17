Gary Lee Giesemann, 73

Gary Lee Giesemann, 73, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at Azura Memory Care, Fox Point, Wisconsin from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.

Gary was born in Webster City, Iowa to Mary (nee Hueneke) and Virgil Giesemann on June 30, 1949. He and his family moved to Bellevue, Iowa two years later. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1967 and earned a B.B.A from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa in December of 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Faye Heim, on August 22, 1970. He and Faye moved to Milwaukee in 1972, where Gary began his career with Arthur Andersen & Company. He went on to earn partnership in the tax division of the firm in 1983. He later served as Tax Partner for Deloitte and retired from the firm in 2012. During his career, he had the ability to relate to the needs and visions of his colleagues and clients. Throughout his life, Gary demonstrated integrity, patience, persistence, and resiliency.