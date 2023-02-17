Gary Lee Giesemann, 73, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at Azura Memory Care, Fox Point, Wisconsin from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.
Gary was born in Webster City, Iowa to Mary (nee Hueneke) and Virgil Giesemann on June 30, 1949. He and his family moved to Bellevue, Iowa two years later. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1967 and earned a B.B.A from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa in December of 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Faye Heim, on August 22, 1970. He and Faye moved to Milwaukee in 1972, where Gary began his career with Arthur Andersen & Company. He went on to earn partnership in the tax division of the firm in 1983. He later served as Tax Partner for Deloitte and retired from the firm in 2012. During his career, he had the ability to relate to the needs and visions of his colleagues and clients. Throughout his life, Gary demonstrated integrity, patience, persistence, and resiliency.
Gary had an incredible work ethic during his lifetime. In the early days of his life, he was never afraid of hard work, especially doing chores and anything that needed to be done on his family's farm. He worked throughout his college years in Iowa City, as well as on farms and the railroad during summer months to earn money for his college tuition.
Gary was his family's rock of dedication, patience, and genuine fun. Sons Jordan and Evan have been the absolute highlight of their parents' lives. Gary and Faye loved parenting, as well as watching the boys grow to be wonderful adults. Gary loved spending time with his family and together the family enjoyed watching football, baseball, and basketball games (especially Gary's beloved Hawkeyes), and tennis matches. Gary also enjoyed running with and showing their dogs Tessa and Keira at dog shows, gardening, going to rock concerts, and downhill skiing in the Rockies. Gary and Faye had a condominium in Naples, Florida for many years and the family has many happy memories from their time there, as well as their trips to Europe together.
Gary had a rare blood type, so he regularly donated blood to the Milwaukee Blood Center. It is no wonder he was drawn into the healthcare arena where he could find more ways to contribute to the well-being of others. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Michael Hospital, as well as President of the Board for the Leukemia Society of Southeastern Wisconsin. Gary and Faye had a love of the arts, and appreciated Milwaukee's performing arts community. This influenced Gary's service on the Board of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.
Gary was dearly loved by those he leaves behind. Those who remain to honor his memory include Faye, his wife of 52 years; his son Jordan of Milwaukee, WI; his son Evan (son-in-law Ryan Daniels) of Washington, D.C.; his sister Janell (Joe) Daugherty; his brother Timothy (Becky); and his brother Todd (Deb) all of Bellevue, Iowa. He is also survived by Faye's siblings: Bonnie Long of Guthrie, Oklahoma; David (Anne) Heim of Marion, Iowa; and Darcie (Ken) Maurer of Manitou Springs, Colorado. Additionally, he is survived by nieces and nephews Kelly (Jim) Russell, Erin (John) Mueller, Abby (Brad) Slauson, Jeremy (Kathy) Scholbrock, Ben (Joslyn) Giesemann, Ashley (Matt) Schlecht, Toby Giesemann, Tate Giesemann, Nicole (Spencer) Warehime, Luke Giesemann, Joseph Long Jr., Linda (Jeff) Terpstra, Ashley Heim, Taylor (Melissa) Heim, and Elliot Heim, as well as aunts Verrena Dagitz-Stein and Adela Giesemann.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Virgil Giesemann, Faye's parents Cornella and Omer Heim, and brother-in-law Glenn Heim.
Gary will be remembered for his incredibly heartwarming smile and hearty laugh. He accepted the unbelievable challenge of Alzheimer's Disease for almost 10 years with humor, grace, and dignity. For those who knew Gary in the last few years, he left behind memories of strength and resilience. He always had a smile and was grateful for any help that he was given.
The family wishes to thank Mark Chelmowski, MD, who gave him a lifetime of excellent healthcare. We appreciate the Azura Memory Care (Fox Point) Staff and Caregivers, as well as Allay Hospice Care Staff for their special care. The family is grateful for the love, support, and guidance of Dawn Adler and Dana Rubin-Winkelman during the many years that Gary attended the Recharge Program as well as Adult Day Care at Ovation Communities Adult Day Services. Faye would also like to thank the facilitator, Dana Rubin-Winkelman, as well as all of the members of the Caregiver Support Group, which is sponsored by Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation. They have provided loving and caring support to Faye during Gary's lengthy illness. The family also sincerely appreciates family and friends who sent cards and visited Gary and supported him and his family with their love and many acts of kindness during the course of his illness.
A private family service and interment will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, Iowa. Gary's cremated remains will be interred in a personalized wooden box, created with love by Gary's brother-in-law, David Heim. The box is constructed of walnut wood, which is from Gary's father-in-law's collection of wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.