Gary L. Griebel, 72, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with a Firefighter walk through at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Gary was born March 28, 1949 in Bellevue, the son of Floyd and Annetta (Clasen) Griebel. He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1967. Gary married Jeanne Heim on December 28, 1968 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. He retired from Dubuque John Deere Works in 2003. Gary’s passion was serving his community. He served on the Bellevue Fire Department for 38 years (14 years as Chief), Bellevue Community School Board for 25 years (President for many years), Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, Hospice of Jackson County Board Member, St. Joseph’s School Board, helped start Jackson County Fireman’s Association and the Jackson County 911 Board. He was also a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue and participated in several CEW’s. Gary enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, yearly trips to the Iowa State Fair, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Gary “never met a stranger” and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; children, Tim (Kay Ann) Griebel, Jill (Scott) Baxter, and Andy (Rachael) Griebel; grandchildren, Emma (fiancé Ethan Wolff) Baxter, Olivia Baxter, Hope Griebel, and Anderson Griebel; brothers and sisters in-law, Don Rolling, Joan (Bob) Head, Clete (Sheila) Heim, Rosie (Joe) Schwager, Chuck (Lou Ann) Heim, John (Lisa DeMeyer) Heim, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Bobby; grandchildren, Alex Griebel and Isaac Griebel; father and mother in-law, John and Audrey Heim; sisters in-law, May Ann Rolling and Rita (Curt) Brown; and his uncle, Fred (Velma) Griebel.
Gary wanted to remind you all to F.R.O.G. (Fully Rely On God), just as so many of us F.R.O.G. (Fully Relied On Gary).
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Gary’s memory.
