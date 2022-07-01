Garry L. Jorgensen, 80, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, June 30, 2022 at home.
A celebration of Garry's life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
Garry Lee Jorgensen was born on November 5, 1941, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Alvin and Arlene (Luett) Jorgensen. He grew up in Maquoketa and was a 1960 graduate of Maquoketa High School. He then attended Iowa State University in Ames where he graduated in 1965 with a degree in Forestry and a minor in Civil Engineering. He married Lucinda Mae Wood on June 11, 1965 in Delmar, Iowa.
Shortly after his marriage to Lucinda he accepted a job in Forestry in Halfway, Oregon. After working in Oregon for two years he was drafted into the Army. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa where he worked for the City of Dubuque in the Engineering Department for many years until retirement. In retirement, he worked for Crescent Electric for several years.
Garry was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273. He loved being outdoors whether it be canoeing or kayaking locally or in the boundary waters, riding his bike during RAGBRAI many times, snow skiing in Colorado, Vermont, and Minnesota, or just sitting and relaxing by the firepit. He loved being in nature and the outdoors. He also enjoyed wildlife, especially feeding the birds. He was a kind and good man and the best friend and husband anyone could ask for. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lucinda Jorgensen of Bellevue, IA; a sister, Linda (Jerry) McCoy of Cedar Rapids, IA; brother-in-law, Paul Petrik of Fairfax, IA; 2 nieces, 1 nephew; 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Bonnie Petrik.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Garry Lee Jorgensen memorial fund has been established.
