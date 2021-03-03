Gale E. Currie, 64, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home.
A private celebration of his life was held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa and will be uploaded for viewing after the service at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial was at Pence Cemetery, rural Baldwin, Iowa.
It was required to utilize face masks and to observe social distancing guidelines during the visitation and services.
Gale Edwin Currie was born to Paul Edwin and Myrtle Marie (Flagel) Currie in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Sept. 21, 1956.
Gale attended schools in Baldwin and Maquoketa. He graduated in 1975. While in school, he participated in wrestling, track, and football, earning two varsity letters. In 1974 he was voted WaMac first-team defense. While in high school, he also earned Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.
In 1976, he married Barb Donatsch. To this union, two daughters were born. They later divorced. In October 1994, he married his soul mate, Nancy Schoenig, at Fairyland Ballroom south of Dewitt, Ia.
Gale worked for John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 2014 from the Des Moines works. He also worked part-time for NPI security in West Des Moines as a security guard for nine years. He was a member of UAW Local 450 and most recently UAW Retirees Chapter of Des Moines.
Gale was a Christian. He was baptized at the Church of Christ in Ankeny, Iowa, and most recently worshipped at the 1st Presbyterian Church of Bellevue.
Gale's first love was his family, his daughters, and his grandkids. He enjoyed making them laugh with his jokes and antics. His hobbies included history, trivia, woodworking, golf, and his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed visiting with friends, classmates and cooking.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife Nancy, daughters Angie (Currie) and Jenero Zapata of Marion, Ia, Christi (Currie) and Jay Wertzberger of Dubuque, Ia, step-daughters Carmon Jetter of Davenport, Ia, and Tesa (Jordan) and Michael Andrews of Collinwood, Tn., four grandchildren Evelyn Grace, Samuel Walter, Amelia Angela, and Violet May Wertzberger, six step-grandchildren Shidona Mary Jetter, Divonte Dominique and Sabrina Anne Marie Singleton, Tayvon Raymond Jordan, Mary Kate and Jordan Andrews; step great-grandchildren Alauna Session-Jetter, Jamauri Jetter, Azariah Singleton, Quincy Ross, Marcus Starlin Jr., Carmoni Jetter, Kashwaun Gentry, Demar Johnson Jr, and Lyric Johnson; sisters and brothers Nancy Brewster, Bonnie Kallenberger, Mary Kallenberger, Rose Leiderbach, Barbie Currie, and Allen and Cathi Currie.
Gale was proceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Myrtle Currie, his brothers Amos and Jack Kallenberger and his sisters Margaret Wilburn and Sharon Currie.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Gale E. Currie memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.