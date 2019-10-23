Florence Marie Brockman, 82, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center, Bellevue, IA.
Florence was born January 13, 1937 in Sterling, the daughter of John R. and Alma (Ellsworth) Covel. She married Roy Lilly on June 1, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2014. She then married Arthur Brockman. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Sterling. Florence was a homemaker prior to her 18 years of employment at National Manufacturing. She loved her family and friends, but most of all, serving the Lord.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia Lilly of Loves Park; Mandy (Matt) Francis of Blue Springs, MO, Sharon (Charles) Kueter of Bellevue, IA; three sons, Harold Lilly of Redding, CA; Randy (Pat) Lilly of Dixon, Brian (Joanne) Lilly of Sterling; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy Lilly; her second husband, Arthur Brockman and three sisters.
Funeral services will be at 1PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, Sterling, with Reverend Jeremy McLaughlin, officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 PM Wednesday at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. Cremation rites will be accorded after visitation, burial of cremains will follow services on Thursday at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to schillingfuneralhome.com.
