Faye A. (Lowe) Francis, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, April 1. 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Faye was born June 15, 1933, the daughter of Glenn W. and Violet E. (Roe) Lowe. She graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1951. She worked at Savanna Army Depot, a receptionist for Dr. Tilton, assistant City Clerk in Bellevue, and West Union before retiring. Faye enjoyed playing cards with her friends, genealogy, and going out to lunch. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son, Dirk Francis; and 3 grandchildren.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael J. Francis; siblings, Duane (Betty) Lowe, Robert Lowe, Dixie Lowe, and Leona (Robert) Sturtevant.
If you are unable to attend services cards and condolences may be sent to the family to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th Street Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Faye Francis Family.
