Evonda S. (Powell) Diel, 72, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Off Shore Resort Bar & Grill. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Evonda was born, January 20, 1951, in Fulton, Missouri, the daughter of C.B. and Ruth Irene (Schmid) Powell. She graduated from New Franklin High School (Missouri) in 1969, she then graduated from Business School. Evonda married Glen Downs and two children were born of this union, later she married Mike Diel, he passed away in 1989. She was an avid collector of many things; especially loved collecting teddy bears and she enjoyed sewing. Evonda lived most of her life in Missouri but moved to Bellevue 7 years ago to be closer to her family.
