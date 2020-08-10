Everett “Ev” Thines, 67, of Preston, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at U of I Hospital & Clinics. Graveside Services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Preston with Military Honors conducted by Preston American Legion Post #602. Family will greet family and friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the graveside services and that you practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Ev’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
If you are unable to attend services condolences and memorials may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home at 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031, c/o Everett Thines Family.
Ev was born March 31, 1953 in Clinton Hospital, the son of Cornelius “Jr.” M. and Patricia L. (Ales) Thines, Jr. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Ev was an owner/operator for many years with his father and brother for Thines Trucking in Preston, later he worked for over 25 years at Hawkeye Paving as a heavy equipment operator. He and Marlene enjoyed riding motorcycles together, fishing, hunting, and he enjoyed good food, especially his mother’s cooking. Ev will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Marlene Oster of Preston; his mother, Patricia Thines of Preston; siblings, Thomas Thines of Miles, Debra Millwright of Maquoketa, Kathryn Thines of Miles, and Paula Thines of Preston; his extended family, Eugene (Jenny) Oster of Irondale, MO, Sharon Zeimet of Bellevue, Jake (Pam) Oster of Bellevue, Jimmy Oster of Bellevue, and Jeff (Tammy) Oster of Bellevue; nieces and nephew, Emily, Kayla, Tom, and Kate; and many more extended nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Ev was preceded in death by his father; Cornelius “Jr.”; a brother, Danny Thines; and a brother in-law, Terry Millwright.
