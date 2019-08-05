Evelyn C. (Ernst) Kloft, 85 of Bellevue, most recently of Louisville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Forest Springs Health Campus in Louisville, KY.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on August 8th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8th at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Evelyn was born November 21, 1933, the daughter of John R. and Hilda S. (Hoxmeier) Ernst. She worked at Ensign (Bellevue) and John Deere Works 1976-1996 (Dubuque). Evelyn enjoyed painting with oil and acrylics, ceramics, crocheting, and collecting glass ware.
Survivors include her children, Leonard (Kathleen) , Loren (Jenny), and Lyle (Peg) Kloft; four grandchildren (Elizabeth, Heather, Alex, and Megan); and three great-grandchildren (Cayleigh, Orion, and Fionn). Evelyn's surviving siblings are Ken (Judie) Ernst and Loras (LaDonna) Ernst.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial fund has been established in Evelyn’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.