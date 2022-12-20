Eugene Kurt, 84, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Eugene gracefully donated his body to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for science. Private family services and no public visitation will be conducted.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Eugene was born September 19, 1938, the son of Raymond and Edith (Dirksen) Kurt. He married Sharon Jess on April 8, 1961. After high school Eugene went off to serve in the US Marines and upon returning he started his life long love of farming. He also worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years retiring in 1994. Farming and working with cattle was truly what he called a hobby. In addition, he loved to put many miles on his Harley and spend time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children, Kate (Michael) Elvin and Fred (Julie) Kurt; 4 grandchildren, Taylor (Eric Amerling) Elvin, Joseph Elvin, Mitchell (Yzabella Escobedo) Kurt, and Erin (Declan) Doyle; siblings, John Kurt, Lois Kramer, Ruth (Gerald) Byrne and Jim Kurt; sister-in-law, Diane Kurt; in-laws, Tom Jess and Marty (Joan) Jess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randall “Duke” Kurt; siblings and in-laws, Lorraine Kurt, Dorothy (Elmer) Scheckel, Eileen Kurt, Lynn Kurt, Michael Jess, Sue Ann Koppes-Daugherty, and Richard Kurt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jackson County Hospice in Eugene’s memory.
