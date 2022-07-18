Eugene Henry “Gene” Konrardy, 84 of LaMotte, Iowa passed away on Friday July 15, 2022, at Manor Care in Dubuque.
A family vigil prayer service will be at 3:30 Thursday July 21, 2022, with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating, followed by a public visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque. Burial will be at a later date.
Gene was born on October 27, 1937, in Maquoketa the son of Burnell and Matilda (Arensdorf) Konrardy. He married Doris Delaney on November 9, 1963, at Saint Patrick Garryowen Church.
Gene started out driving milk truck at the early age of 16, he continued to drive truck which grew to owner/operator of Konrardy Trucking along with his sons. Also, loved farming and had a dairy herd for 20 years. He truly enjoyed cattle shows with his family, attending many county, state and national shows over the years. He had countless hours of windshield time throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife Doris; three children Kevin Konrardy of LaMotte, Joell (John) Deppe of Andrew, and Erick Konrardy of LaMotte; five grandchildren Montana (Kaitlyn Brown), Chance (Britany), Austin (Grace Dunn), Nick (Gentry Squires) Deppe and Cale Konrardy, and three great grandchildren; Breckyn, Avery, and Sophia Deppe; his two sisters Donna Sieverding and Kate (Jim) Michels and brothers Paul (Jo Ann) Konrardy, Vern (Nancy) Konrardy, Allen (Anita) Konrardy, Loren (Mary Jo) Konrardy, and a sister-in-law Mary Konrardy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Roger Konrardy, a sister Geraldine (Harry) Osterkamp, and a brother-in-law Loren Sieverding.
