Eugene D. Granahan, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Stonehill Care Center. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private Graveside Services will be conducted at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Eugene was born October 17, 1931 in Howard County, Iowa, the son of Dennis and Lucille (Musel) Granahan. Eugene served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He married Marjorie Engelhardt on October 5, 1957 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Chester, Iowa. The family lived in the country south of Bellevue from 1970 until moving into town in 1976. Eugene was a farmer, and a meat inspector. He enjoyed reading and watching sports. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Bellevue Knight of Columbus Council 1354.
Survivors include his wife Marjorie; children, Gerry (Pam) Granahan of Loveland, CO, Barbara Schroeder of Bellevue, and Gayle (Kevin) Smith of North Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Timothy, Erin, Michael, Christopher (Brittanee Bohannan), Steven (Jessica), and Timothy (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Jakob, Eloise, Ethan, and Levi; siblings, Dorothy (Patrick) Hurley, Joe, James (Betty), Bill (Karen), Tom, and Don (Donna) Granahan; and a sister in-law, Ione Meyer.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert; a sister in-law, Jackie and a brother in-law, Robert.
