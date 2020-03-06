Esther L. Petersen, age 96

Esther L. Petersen, age 96 of Miles passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Visitation will take place from 9:00 to 10:45 AM preceding the service. Burial will take place at Andover Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.