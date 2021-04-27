Ernest (“Jack”) C. Jacobs, Jr., 94, of Bellevue, Iowa, formerly of Mendota, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Lincolnshire Place in Loves Park, Illinois. Born April 4, 1921, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Ernest C. and Gladys (Cothern) Jacobs. Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in WWII on the USS McDermut. Ernest married Betty Hallett, his beloved wife, on September 18, 1944, enjoying a wonderful 76 years of marriage and remaining by her side as she suffered from dementia in her later years, driving himself to see her in her care facility daily throughout the last two years of his life. Though Covid interrupted these visits for a time, Ernest ended up in the same care facility after taking a fall, and was reunited with Betty and by her side during his final days.
Ernest worked as a mechanic for Del Monte for 30 years before retirement. He was a Freemason for over 70 years. Throughout his many years, Ernest enjoyed fishing, hunting with his favorite dog “Pete,” gardening, and “tinkering” in his garage. He cherished time with his children and family throughout his life and was known to join family softball games with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren well into his 70’s. Ernest had a kind soul - always willing to lend a hand to friends, family, and even strangers in need. Humble and not one to recognize the vast amount of wisdom he acquired over his lifetime, he taught his family more than he will ever know…how to live life with integrity, love with your whole heart, stay strong through adversity, and catch the best walleye. Later in life, when family members would tell Ernest they loved him, he coined the term “I love you back.”
Survived by his wife, Betty; children, Scott Jacobs, Marlene (Gerald) Virgil, and Jackalyn (Thomas) Switzer; grandchildren, Michelle (Douglas) Allen, Melynda (Dennis) Maurer, Quinn (Kelli) Virgil, and Lance (Lauren) Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kinley, Ella, Hannah, Noah, and Abbi; and sister, Emma Sue (Gary) Ricketts of Arizona. Predeceased by his parents.
Private family celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of memorial contributions, the family requests that you honor Ernest by spending time with those you love, caring for others, being a decent human, and thinking of him should you come upon the world’s greatest fishing hole. Our Husband, Father, “Papa,” brother, and friend, we are forever grateful for you, miss you with all of our hearts, and “love you back.” To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
