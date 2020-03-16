Emogene “Jean” Ruth (Mangold) Blech, 98, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. The family will greet friends from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Golden Congregational Church in rural Ryan, Iowa. Burial will follow at the Golden Church Cemetery.
Jean was born January 26, 1922 near Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Carl F. and Estella C. (Haigh) Mangold. She grew up living with her sisters. On June 1, 1938 Jean was united in marriage to August Blech at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple farmed for fourteen years. Jean held various jobs around Manchester and earned her GED at age 69.
Jean was a member of the Golden Congregational Church. Jean held office in Golden church as well. Also, an avid member of the Republican Party, Older Iowa Legislator board, officer with the Pythian Sisters, Delaware County Historical Society, Friday Afternoon Club, Federated Women’s Club, Advisory Council of Delaware County Scenic Valley & Tri-County Advocacy Board and was awarded 4-H Farm Family of the Year.
Jean’s family includes six children, Janice Renfrow of Canyon City, Colorado; Ronald (Raynelle) Blech of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; Barbara (Carl) Schnittjer of Athens, Georgia; Diana (Jeff) Duncan of Evansdale; Karen Keck of Applington; and David (Phyllis) Blech of Bellevue; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Estella Mangold; her husband, August Blech in 1987; a son Llary Blech in 1990; and her siblings, Florence Scheer, Dale Mangold, Ernest Mangold, Jennie Hansel, Lela Clauson, Lloyd Mangold, Vernon Mangold, Dorothy Barr, Jacob Mangold and Evelyn Granneman.
Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service will be in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory of Jean at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
