Elizabeth (Liz) Bousselot Thompson, age 45 of Plattsmouth, NE unexpectedly passed away on October 29, 2019 in Omaha, NE. She was born on November 8, 1973 to Jack and Patricia (Till) Bousselot at Tecumseh, NE, the fourth of four children. Liz will always be remembered for her zest for life, her passionate love for her children, Bailey and Sam, and for Jay Olson, the love of her life. She is also survived by her mother, her sisters, Angie and Susie, and her brother, Mike, along with Bailey and Sam’s father, Scott Thompson, plus many other relatives and numerous friends.
She was proceeded in death by her grandparents: Elmer and Marjorie Till and Elmer and Gertrude Bousselot, and her father, Jack Bousselot.
Lizzy, we will never stop loving you and missing you!
