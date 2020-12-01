Elizabeth J. “Betty” Steines, 85, of Dubuque died Friday, November 27, 2020. To keep friends and family safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
Betty was born February 17, 1935 in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Clarence and Bertha (Jaeger) Thomas.
On April 28, 1953, she married LeRoy Steines at St. Francis Church, Balltown. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2013.
Although Betty was primarily a homemaker, she did work at Dubuque Packing Company, in the kitchen at John Deere and helping others with cooking and cleaning.
She loved gardening, especially her rose garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, and making sure all were well fed. She enjoyed having her garage sales and going to them.
Betty was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.
She is survived by two sons, Mike (Missy) Steines of St. Donatus and Mark (Julie) Steines of Los Angeles, California; and seven grandchildren, Morgan, Drew, Kai, Avery and Parker Steines and Cole and Courtney Schmidt. She is also survived by two sisters, Arlene Petsche of Asbury and Geraldine Ernzen of Marion, Iowa; and a sister in law, Melinda Kunkel of Dubuque.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Melvin Thomas.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kahn and the nurses and staff at Finley ER and 5th floor Med-Surg unit, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Hilary. As well as the ladies who took care of Betty at Sunset Park Place, for all their care. A special thanks to Sue Mills, Shelly Gessner and Erika Wall, you all know you all have a special place in her heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund in Betty’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to The Family of Betty Steines c/o Mike Steines, 300 Oak Court, St. Donatus, IA 52071.
