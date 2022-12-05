Eleanor Gerlach, age 93

Eleanor Gerlach, age 93

Eleanor Gerlach, age 93, of Preston, Iowa died peacefully on Dec 5th, 2022, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, Iowa.  A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, Iowa at 11am on Saturday 10th with a period of visitation prior to the mass at 9am.  Online condolences and tributes may be given to the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.  Donations will go toward Hospice of Jackson County.