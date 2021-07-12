Eleanor Catherine Thines, age 87

Eleanor Catherine Thines, age 87, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Catholic Church in Preston.