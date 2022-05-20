Eldred “Al” Thola, 96, of Charlotte, IA and Donna, TX, passed away on March 2, 2022 at McAllen Heart Hospital in Texas surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held on Friday. May 27, 2022 from 5:00-7:30 pm at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 28 at Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte. Burial with Military Honors will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Charlotte, IA.
Eldred Arnold Thola was born on January 1, 1926. He was married to the love of his life Janiece Till for 68 years. In his lifetime, he owned an electrical business, farmed near Preston, and was an earth moving contractor. He loved to travel and spend his winters in south Texas.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters: Connie (Ron) Spitznagel of Gainesville, FL and Lois Gebben of DeBary, FL; a son Wayne (Margaret) Thola of Preston, IA; eight grandchildren; a great-grandaughter; a sister Helen (Gerald) Kilburg of Oklahoma; a brother John Thola of Charlotte; three brothers-in-law: Richard (Eunice) Till, Eldon (Virginia) Till, and Merwin Monner; and two sisters-in-law: Naomi Till and Arlene Till.
His full obituary may be read and online condolences may be left at www.dawsonfuneral.com
