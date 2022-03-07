Eldred “Al” Thola, 96, of Charlotte, IA and Donna, TX, passed away on March 2, 2022 at McAllen Heart Hospital In Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is caring for his family. Burial with Military Honors will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Charlotte, IA.
Eldred Arnold Thola was born on January 1, 1926 to Albert and Florence (Becker) Thola in Cottonville, rural Bellevue, IA. In 1944, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served faithfully and honorably during WWII. On October 26, 1950 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Janiece Till at St. John’s Church in Andrew. They were married for 68 years until her passing in 2019. In his lifetime, he owned an electrical business, farmed near Preston, and was an earth moving contractor. Al was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte. He loved to travel and spend his winters in south Texas.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters: Connie (Ron) Spitznagel of Gainesville, FL and Lois Gebben of DeBary, FL; a son Wayne (Margaret) Thola of Preston, IA; eight grandchildren; a great-grandaughter; a sister Helen (Gerald) Kilburg of Oklahoma; a brother John Thola of Charlotte; three brothers-in-law: Richard (Eunice) Till, Eldon (Virginia) Till, and Merwin Monner; and two sisters-in-law: Naomi Till and Arlene Till.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janiece; two brothers: Melvin and Raymond; a sister Donna Unsen; and sisters- and brothers-in-law: Merlin (Gwendola) Till, Darlene (Norman) Kilburg, Shirley Monner, Lowell Till, and Vernon Till.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
