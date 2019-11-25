Eldon E. Eganhouse, 98, of Maquoketa passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, at Clover Ridge Place Retirement Community in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held from 9 – 11 prior to the service. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Services is caring for the family at this time.
Eldon Edward was born to Albert and Helena (Hager) Eganhouse on Sept. 11, 1921, on the family farm at LaMotte, Iowa, where he also grew up. Eldon served honorably and faithfully in the United States Army from 1944 - 1948 during the Battle of the Bulge. On Oct. 28, 1950, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ottumwa, Iowa, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” White. They farmed near Cottonville, Iowa, for 33 years then retired to Maquoketa in 1985.
Eldon was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He served in the Lions Club for many years. Eldon enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Maquoketa Country Club.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Imogene (Harold) Styer of Dubuque, Iowa; his brother, Roderick Eganhouse of Davenport, Iowa; his brother-in-law, David (Sharon) White of Manchaca, Texas; many nieces, nephews and cousins and long-time friends, Barb and Gary Miller of Asbury, Iowa.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, on Feb. 6, 2011, two brothers, Allen (Marcy) Eganhouse and Omer Eganhouse and one sister, Mary Jane (Vincent) Lord.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hospice of Jackson County, Inc.
