Elaine S. (Kloft) Weis, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.  Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2023 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook.  Family will greet friends from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2023 at the church prior to Mass.  Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook.

Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.