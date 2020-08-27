Mrs. Frank W. (Elaine M.) Thumser, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 27, 2020 at Hawkeye Care Center.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Dubuque Memorial Gardens, 8289 Jecklin Ln, Dubuque, IA 52003. According to Elaine’s wishes, no public visitation will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Elaine was born on June 23, 1934 in Bellevue, Iowa the daughter of Glenn and Elsie (Roe) Heckelsmiller. She married Frank Thumser on September 22, 1978.
Mrs. Thumser was employed for many years at United Telephone Co., the Telegraph Herald, and Flexsteel Industries.
Frank and Elaine enjoyed many years of traveling around the USA. They especially enjoyed golfing together and dancing every week. They enjoyed Tuesday evenings at the Moracco with Friends.
Elaine is survived by her husband Frank; three children, Debra (Mike) Angstadt, of Fort Meyers, FL, Douglas (Yolanda) Griebel and Keith (Jeanie) Griebel, both of Bellevue. Five step children, Sandi (Pat Welsh), of Dubuque, Douglas (friend, Theresa) Thumser, of New Castle, CA, Kevin Thumser, of Palm Bay, CA, Gary (Candi) Thumser, of Woodland, CA and Craig (Natalie) Thumser, of New Castle, CA. Eight grandchildren, six step grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, eight step great grandchildren and a sister Shirley Peterson, of Sabula.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Phyllis Sieverding and a sister in infancy.
