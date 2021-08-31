Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away on Sunday morning, August 29, 2021, at his home.
At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, and a private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, rural Monmouth, Iowa.
Einar Lauritz Johnson Jr. was born on January 2, 1941, in Clinton, Iowa, to Einar Lauritz and Martha Augusta (Thoms) Johnson Sr. He grew up in Clinton and was a 1959 graduate of Clinton High School and a 1961 graduate of Clinton Community College. He married Jody Marilyn Jones on December 28, 1974 in Clinton, Iowa.
Einar had worked as a salesman for various companies most of his life. He retired in 2007 from Wagner Pharmacy in Clinton. He had lived most of his life in Clinton with the last 24 years in Sabula.
Einar was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jody Johnson of Sabula, IA; children, Jill (Brent) Andresen of Preston, IA, Melissa (Dan) Schmidt of Springbrook, IA, Scott (June) Johnson, Todd (Kristine) Johnson, Michael (JoAnn) Johnson, and David (Kim) Johnson, all of the Twin Cities; and dog daughters, Katy and Tami. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Thorsten Albert Johnson.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Jackson County Humane Society.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
