Eileen Zeimet Costello,92, passed away November 12, 2021 in Gulf Breeze, FL. Eileen was born in Jackson County, IA and grew up in Springbrook. She married Cletus Costello on December 28, 1949 in Preston, IA. They were married 46 years. Eileen is survived by two daughters, Linda (Phil) Crable and Debbie (Rich) Gingras; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Eileen is interred with her husband at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 18°
- Heat Index: 18°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 18°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:28:09 AM
- Sunset: 04:32:53 PM
- Dew Point: 10°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stabbings in Maquoketa leave one man clinging to life
- Rita Lou (Heim) Brown, 76
- Dobson to mark 100th Birthday on January 3
- Four downs: Montana State gearing up to host South Dakota State in FCS semifinals
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Returns as Amy Schneider Snags 14th Consecutive Win
- Five things to watch for when South Dakota State plays at Montana State in the FCS semifinals
- Iowa liquor sales in fiscal year 2021 reached a record $415.8M
- Steve-O launching X-rated website to share 'explicit content'
- William James “Billy” Bowman, 48
- Montana State's Troy Andersen accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.