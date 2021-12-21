Eileen Zeimet Costello, 92

Eileen Zeimet Costello, 92

Eileen Zeimet Costello,92, passed away November 12, 2021 in Gulf Breeze, FL. Eileen was born in Jackson County, IA and grew up in Springbrook. She married Cletus Costello on December 28, 1949 in Preston, IA. They were married 46 years. Eileen is survived by two daughters, Linda (Phil) Crable and Debbie (Rich) Gingras; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Eileen is interred with her husband at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.