Eileen M. Dempewolf Salamon, age 70 of the Lordship section of Stratford, CT and beloved wife of Ronald A. Salamon, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 in her home.
Eileen was born in Bellevue, IA to the late Vincent Dempewolf and Jannette (Butrell) Tangeman of Laverne, MN. She was an alumnus of Sacred Heart University and the University of Bridgeport. Eileen was a reading specialist at Bullard Havens Regional Vocational Technical School. She devoted many years to inspiring and helping her students. She belonged to the Stratford Historical Society and was a member of the CT Reading Association. Eileen was a passionate reader, swiftly finishing numerous books and sharing them with her friends.
In addition to her husband, Ronald, and her mother, Jannette, Eileen is survived by her siblings, Diane Borden of Golden, CO, Nancy Mella of Woodland Park CO, Kathy Ziegler of Longmont, CO, Rita Partridge of Hendersonville, NV, Thomas Dempewolf of Tucson, AZ, and Peggy Quillman of Hayward, CA; her nephew, Adam Dempewolf of Chicago, IL; her niece, Lisa Salamon; her sister-in-law, Eva Salamon and her husband, Gary, of Fairfield, brother-in-law Jay Salamon and his wife, Maria Christina, of Safety Harbor, FL; her cousins, Craig Sieverding and Joann of Bellevue, IA, Lloyd and Mary Jo Bonifas of Bellevue, IA, Kathy Hanlon of Urbanville, IA; her aunt Kay Hanlon of Des Moines, IA; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Dempewolf.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eileen’s memory to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301, or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To express condolences online, visit www. pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.