Edward J. Mueller, 95, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also Friday, October 29, 2021 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Edward was born August 1, 1926 to Alban and Theresa (Ries) Mueller. He married Madonna Tebbe on November 23, 1948 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook.
He attended St. Joseph’s School in Bellevue and in 1944 at the age of 18 he entered the US Army. Ed served in WW II in The Battle of Okinawa in 1945 and received the Pacific Theater Ribbon, Bronze Star Meritorious Award Medal, Japan. After Okinawa he was stationed in Inchon, Korea until being discharged in 1946. Ed was a 75-year member of the American Legion Post #273 in Bellevue, serving on numerous committees during his time. He greatly enjoyed the September 26, 2012 Honor Flight to our nation’s Capital.
Upon returning home from WW II, Ed married the love of his life, Madonna and the two were nearly in separable for 73 plus years. A long full life was granted him. Ed worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 36 years retiring in 1983.
Ed enjoyed collecting antiques and purchased and restored his father in-laws, 1949 Pontiac which he would take to area parades and antique car shows with his brother, Earl. He greatly enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, of which he has 10 and his great-grandchildren of which he has 17 with another on the way.
Survivors include his wife, Madonna; his four sons, Ronald (Karen) Mueller, Donald (Kay) Mueller, Charles (Carolyn) Mueller, and Patrick (Jane) Mueller; sisters, Gertrude Raymond and Patricia Greene; and a sister in-law, Sandy Mueller.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Earl Mueller, Archie Mueller, Marcella Bechen and Fran Kelly.
A memorial fund has been established in Edward’s memory.
