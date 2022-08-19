Edward “Dan” Dunn age 79 from Northern California passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Dunn and 2 children Jodi (Rich) Gangwish, Daniel (Heidi) Dunn and his 3 grandchildren, Taylor Gangwish, Justin Gangwish and Danielle Dunn. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Suzanne (Bernie)Steines, Micheal(Glenna)Dunn, Jim (Kathy) Dunn and step brother Dick(Pat)Hopson and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Danny was born June 8th, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Edward J Dunn and Kathleen (Till) Dunn.
He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1961. He grew up in Bellevue playing basketball and golfing on the “sand” greens of the “old” Bellevue golf course.
He joined the Air Force October 1961-1965.
In 1967 he married Barbara and lived in Bellevue until 1969 when they moved to California where he and Barbara raised their family. He will be missed so much by his family and friends.
A private service will be held for Dan (Fast Eddie) later this year.
