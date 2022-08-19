Edward “Dan” Dunn age 79

Edward “Dan” Dunn age 79 from Northern California passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. 

He is survived by his wife Barbara Dunn and 2 children Jodi (Rich) Gangwish, Daniel (Heidi) Dunn and his 3 grandchildren, Taylor Gangwish, Justin Gangwish and Danielle Dunn. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Suzanne (Bernie)Steines, Micheal(Glenna)Dunn, Jim (Kathy) Dunn and step brother Dick(Pat)Hopson and many nieces and nephews. 