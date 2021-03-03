Earl N. Kilburg, age 92, passed away Monday March 1, 2021, at Maquoketa Care Center. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Sugar Creek, IA. Visitation will take place from 9am to 10:45am, the day of the service. Family and friends are invited to share in Earl’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Earl was born May 12, 1928, in rural Jackson County, the son of Dominic and Florence (Weis) Kilburg. He married Catherine Reuter on May 8, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sugar Creek, IA. Together they farmed and were owners and operators of Kilburg Concrete Construction. Earl was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, and served as sacristan for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 11222 Assembly, the Preston Fire Dept., the Jackson County Farm Bureau and served as the director of the C&J Farm Service Board.
Earl loved walking through the Maquoketa Sale Barn collecting pop can tabs for different organizations. He was an employee with the Maquoketa ASC Board and was involved in the restoration of old Jackson County Pioneer Cemeteries. He was also very proud of his Luxembourg heritage. He was able to visit Luxembourg three times.
Earl will be dearly missed by his wife, Catherine; children, Martin (Kay) Kilburg and Marjorie (Steve) Beekman; grandchildren, Tabitha (Tyler ) Eatock, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Beekman, and Matthew (Eileen) Kilburg; great-grandchildren, Josie, Brynlee, Cael, and Journey Eatock, and Wells Beekman; siblings, Alvin Kilburg, Kenneth (Jean) Kilburg, Leo (Janis) Kilburg, Vera (Levi) Schmidt, Dula (Leon) Tebbe; Sisters-in-law, Judy Kilburg, Theresa Hansen, Joan (Gene) Gerardy; brothers-in-law, Vernard, Julius, and Richard Reuter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Florence; siblings, Albert (Mary) Kilburg, Vernon Kilburg, Rita (Raymond) Roling, Marcella (Paul) Banowetz, Edna (Michael) Reuter,Lloyd (Monica) Kilburg, Vincent Kilburg, and sister-in-law, Estelle Roling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.