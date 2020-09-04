E. Elaine Hueneke, 88, of rural Bellevue passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home.
Private family visitation and service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Elaine was born on June 10, 1932 in Epworth, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Leona (Cottingham) Rupp. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1950 and on February 3, 1951 she married Richard Hueneke at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
She was a 4H Leader and taught Sunday school at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus.
She was a two-time breast cancer survivor. Elaine was a talented quilter and sewer and gifted each of her grandchildren their own quilt. She enjoyed playing dominos, doing puzzles, the card came Footsie, and watching Wheel of Fortune; but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years Richard; four children Linda Hueneke, Brenda Hueneke, Paula Moeller and Keith Hueneke. Nine grandchildren, Laurie, Jen, Lisa, Katie, Susan, Nancy, Thomas, Lynn and Jill; along with fifteen great grandchildren. Her daughter-in-law Barbara Hueneke, sister-in-law Mary Rupp and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Phillip; son-in-law Leon Moeller; siblings Evelyn, Howard, Dorothy, Merlin, Dale and Donna.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Camp Courageous or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the staff at UnityPoint Home Care, Hospice of Dubuque and Grand Meadows along with Dr. Hillard Salas for all their wonderful care they gave to Elaine.
