Dwayne D. Driscoll, age 77, of Preston, IA, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home.  A funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA.  Visitation will take place from 9am to 10:45am, that morning.  Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.  Family and friends are invited to share in Dwayne's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.