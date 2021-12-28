Dwain M. “Geeker” Michels, 72, of Preston, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until service time also on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Dwain was born December 19, 1949, the son of Orville and Florence (Deppe) Michels. He worked at Collis in Clinton, helped farm, and retired in 2020 from B&G Auction House in Preston. Dwain loved helping on the Ringen family farm and tending to the calves. He was very organized, had no fear when driving fast in his cars, and always enjoyed a Dr. Pepper, cheeseburgers and popcorn. Dwain shared a special bond with his favorite sister, Tammy, spending every Sunday together. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his siblings, Carol Keeney, Dale (Margie) Michels, Connie Taylor, Cheri Kaczinski, Danny Michels, Cora (Chester) Sutton, Carma (Jim) Hovey, Dean Michels, Carla (Ben) Caes, John (Denna) Michels, and Tammy Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dwain was preceded in death by his parents; brothers in-law, William Cline, Milo Keeney, and Bill Taylor; and an infant, baby girl.
A memorial fund has been established in Dwain’s memory.
Memorial and Condolences may be mail to Hachmann-Funeral 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Dwain Michels Family.
Online condolences may be expressed to family atwww.hachmannfuneralhome.com
