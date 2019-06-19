Drew David Edwards, 22, of Maquoketa, Iowa passed away at the Jackson County Regional Hospital on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa, Iowa on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Drew was born on January 26, 1997 in Clinton, Iowa. He was adopted by Walter and Barbara Edwards at the age of two. He worked at Wick Construction as well as Family Dollar.
He was a member of the Apostilic – Tabernacle Church in Maquoketa. He was an outdoors guy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He loved hanging with his “brothers” and playing his guitar. He also loved all animals.
Those left to cherish his memories are his Mother Barbara, Father Walter, sisters Kathy Bollinger of Maquoketa, Brenda (Bill) Hayward of Maquoketa, Barb VanAmburg of Maquoketa, Tricia (Brad) Steines of Bellevue, Great Grandma Joan Manning of Maquoketa, three brothers; Cole, Mitchell and Bri and Best Friend Tyler Hoffman.
He is preceded in death by his Grandma Chris and Grandpa David.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his family in his honor.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
