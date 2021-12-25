Dr. William E. McCoy, 89, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of St. Catherine and Dubuque, passed away suddenly due to a cardiac event, on December 6, 2021.
Burial/Funeral/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Bill was born on February 17, 1932, in Los Angeles, son of Bernard and BerniceMcCoy. In 1934 the family returned to Dubuque. Bill’s education was at Loras Academy and College, and the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. He met and married Margaret Ressler on February 2, 1957, in Iowa City. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2015.
After serving a tour of duty in the U. S. Navy, Bill opened a dental practice in Dubuque with an emphasis on children’s dentistry, retiring in 2007. Maggie and Bill were blessed with nine children. Along with the dental practice and a growing, active family, all were kept busy tending crops and cattle on their country acreage. Bill put his heart and soul into the farm for many decades, and loved the serenity of the countryside. Gathering logs and chopping unending cords of firewood to heat their home kept him active and young.
Bill was always there for those in his community and would drop whatever he was doing to help someone in need, whether to pull someone out of a ditch, overturn a tractor, or help to clear a tree that came down in a storm. That’s what neighbors do for neighbors, he said.
Bill’s adventures and accomplishments are legendary. His joy was solving problems, or inventing a means to accomplish a task. From his mammoth railroad tie retainer walls to a nearly twenty foot tall water slide, Bill's construction projects were built to last forever and beyond.
Bill was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers fan. He had a passion for Military history and was a voracious reader of such. He took a great interest in what other people did and truly made one feel welcome and that they were “always” part of the family. And could he tell a story! He even said he was long winded, but we loved him for that....
In a conversation concerning his defeat of cancer many years ago he said
"Well, it was one of those things, I just didn't have time to die".
That sums up how "Wild Willy McCoy" lived. He laughed a lot, enjoyed life and, as usual, worked until the end.
Those left to cherish his memory are children: Tammy Fondell of Sitka, AK; Kevin (Liz) of Palmer Lake, CO; Shelly (Jeff) Umrysz of Mystic, CT; Jeff (Jean) of Cashton, WI; Molly (Brian) Omann of Sequim, WA; Becky (Mike) Schulte of Cedar Rapids, IA; Lisa Schroeder of Cedar Rapids, IA; daughter-in-law Jackie McCoy; sister-in-law Janie McCoy; brothers Rob (Kay) of Dubuque and Jim (Char) of Peosta; along with many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son Anthony at birth; son Michael; son-in-law Chris Fondell; brother John and sister-in-law Mary Ann; brother David; sister Mary and brothers-in-law Dick Curoe and Floyd Basquin;
(Condolences can be sent to Rebecca Schulte: 5222 Oak Creek Drive, Cedar Rapids, IA 52411)
