Dr. John K. Meyer, 76, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021, at his home in rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
A gathering of family and friends celebrating John’s life will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private service will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded.
It will be required to utilize face masks during the gathering and services.
Born December 11, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri. He practiced medicine for 44 years, enjoyed tropical fish, photography, and boating. His Academic accomplishments include a B.A. from Drake University with post-doctural studies, and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Des Moines University in 1972. He practiced Family Medicine for 24 years at the Medical Associates of Maquoketa. He then turned to Emergency Medicine in multiple hospitals in Iowa until 2017. Memberships include Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association, American Osteopathic Association, and the American College of Osteopathic Family Medicine (Board Certified). He was Chief of staff for 10 years at JCPH and delivered over 500 infants. He was certified ACLS, PALS, and ATLS for over 30 years. He was a member of the Iowa Foundation Medical Care for 12 years and medical director/staff member with Healthcorp. He provided emergency room coverage from 1997 to early 2017 at Finley in Dubuque, Cedar Falls, Manchester, Muscatine and Clinton. Survivors include his wife Marian; daughters, Laura Engelhardt of Indianola, Melissa Moscowitz of Costa Rica, Allexandra Kieffer of Houston, TX; sons, Jared of Japan and Matthew Kieffer of Eldridge, IA; and grandchildren, Alec, Julian, Isabel, Rachel, Madison, Sophia, and Henry.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Hospice of Jackson County or to the National Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
