Douglas P. Schwager, 71, of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home.
Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2022 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Long Grove. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church or to North Scott Athletic Boosters.
