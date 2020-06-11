Doug “Tooter” Ernst, 60, of Bellevue passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Pearl Valley Care Center in Primghar, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:30 am – 10:00 am, also Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral mass and that you practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV. Doug’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com. If you choose to give a memorial in Doug’s memory please send it to Hachmann Funeral Home at 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031, c/o Doug Ernst Family.
Doug was born October 23, 1959, the son of Joe and Shirley Ernst. Tooter always thought of himself as a life-long trucker. He took great pride in detailing his rigs as well as his own personal vehicles. His Bronco and two Ford Rangers were some of his most cherished possessions and it showed by the way they always sparkled and shined. He loved hunting and being in the outdoors. It was when he was most happy. Some of his favorite memories were those times spent with his brothers, nephews and other family members at “Deer Camp” each December. His first buck was mounted and proudly displayed on his wall. Wherever Tooter went, so did his deer head and with it all of those precious memories. Tooter will forever be remembered for making THE BEST Timber Brew a.k.a. Homemade Peppermint. He loved John Wayne movies and the country music legends. He was always a cowboy at heart. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, the Dallas Cowboys and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Your birthday never went by without a phone call from Tooter. He was “that guy” who always remembered those special dates. He loved his family especially his nieces and nephews very much.
Surviving are his brothers, Darrell (Cindy) Ernst, Marty (Dori) Ernst, Rick (Christina) Ernst all of Bellevue and his sisters, Jodi (Mike) Till and Kay Ann (Tim) Griebel both of Dubuque along with his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Shirley Ernst; two brothers, Danny and Andy Ernst; and two nephews, Alex and Isaac Griebel.
