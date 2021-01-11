Dorothy Feller, 79, of Maquoketa passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Clover Ridge Assisted Living in Maquoketa.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church in Maquoketa with a visitation prior to the service starting at 9:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Sugar Creek. Dawson Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on February 11, 1941 in Charlotte, Iowa to Nicholas and Anna (Schreiber) Frett. She attended school in Sugar Creek. On May 4, 1966 she was united in marriage to the love of her life John Feller at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sugar Creek. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, taking long walks, embroidering items for others and most of all taking care of her husband John.
Those left to cherish her memories are her brothers; John Frett and Paul (Viola) Frett both of Maquoketa, a sister-in-law Anna (Ralph) Kraai of Bellevue and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Online memorials may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
