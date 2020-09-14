Dorothy A. (Henneger) Felderman, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Private Funeral Services will be 5:00 pm, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Public Visitation will be 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm, also Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Dorothy was born on April 25, 1931 in Bellevue, the daughter of Arthur and Alda (McGee) Henneger. She married Norvil Erwin Felderman on March 27, 1951 at St. John Lutheran in Bellevue, he passed on October 5, 2014. Dorothy stayed at home to raise her family and then later in life worked as a secretary at the Savanna Army Depot.
Survivors include her children, Jeff (Carol) Felderman, Randy (Ruth) Felderman, Dennis (Vicky) Felderman, Sandra Felderman, and Scott (Jodi) Felderman; eight grandchildren: Todd, Eric, Trisha, Troy, Paige, Audrey, Ellie, and Quinn; seven great-grandchildren: Paxton, Tinley, Ashton, Ava, Elise, Emmie, and Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norvil; son Steven; granddaughter Christy, son in-law, Michael “Mick” Mawhiney, and two sisters, Donna (Dempsey) Ford and Elizabeth “Betty” (Duane) Lowe.
It is recommended to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the visitation at the church due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Services will be live broadcast on Bellevue Cable Channel 38 and will be uploaded on SaintJohn Devotion YouTube Channel following the services.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Condolences and Memorials may be sent to Hachmann-Mier Funeral 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, Iowa 52031 c/o Dorothy Felderman Family if you are unable to attend services.
