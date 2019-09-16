Doris Lee Jones-Redington, age 74, of Lena, IL went home to her Lord on Friday September 13, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 11, 1945 in Racine, WI to Albert and Florence (Pleiser) Jones. She married Gerald “Jerry” Redington on February 27, 1965 in Bellevue, IA. Alongside her husband of 54 years they raised 4 children. Doris was a singer, songwriter and country music legend at local karaoke bars. She was an avid Jeopardy watcher, even establishing a club with her friends. Her faith was strong and she was a part of prayer groups and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena.
She is survived by her husband Jerry of Lena IL, children; Tony Redington of Lena IL, Tina (Robert) Wahler of Monroe, WI, Tonja Redington of Freeport IL, Troy (Joanna) Redington of CA, grandchildren; Steve Ellefson, Derek Wahler, Dylan Wahler, Mica Redington, and Rinoa Redington, sisters; Colleen, Valerie and LouAnn, many nieces and nephews and her prayer friends and Jeopardy opponent.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers; Verlon and Lowell.
Per Doris’s request there will be no services held. There will be a private family burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue, IA at a later date.
Cremation Rites have accorded.
A memorial has been established in her name.
Doris touched many hearts with her beautiful voice and ability to make people smile. On earth she was physically limited, but in Heaven she can dance with Angels.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-4; There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens. A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to uproot the plant. A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to tear down, and a time to build. A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Raelynn Randecker, and the staff at FHN Medical Center.
