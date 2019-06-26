Donna T. Kruse, 84, of Dyersville and formerly of Petersburg passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Oak Crest Manor in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Friday from 9-10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Donna was born July 14, 1934, in Colesburg, Iowa the daughter of Arnold and Marie (Lansing) Weber. She married John “Jake” Kruse on June 14, 1955, in Colesburg. Together they farmed and raised their family near the Petersburg area on the Kruse family farm.
Donna was a most dedicated daughter of our Heavenly Father who modeled kindness to all she met. She was a mother who made every sacrifice for her husband, children and grandchildren. She taught all how to live gracefully and enjoyed each moment “one day at a time.” She had a true passion and love for the land and managing the family farm. She was a fervent learner and had a commitment to inspire her children to pursue lifelong educational opportunities, always assuring us that no matter the path, one must always be humble and kind.
Survivors include her children: Barbara (Martin) Pape of Olathe, KS, Sharon (Kerry) Ungs of Dunedin, FL, Phyllis (Dave) Blech of Bellevue, IA, Ellen (Neil) Kramer of New Vienna, IA, Amy Mescher-McAllister (Jeffrey Huffman) of Waterloo, IA, Jill (Paul) Manternach of Clear Lake, IA, Lisa (Mike) Krapfl of Dubuque and Rob (Karla) Kruse of Petersburg; 29 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and expecting another in August; siblings: Catherine Westhoff, Joan (Ray) Nurre, Connie Weber, Jim (Mary) Weber and John (Deb) Weber; in-laws: Ken (Mona) Kruse, Betty Weber and Dick Haupert
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John in 2010, grandson, John Kramer in 2010; siblings: Alice (Charlie) Nurre, Joe Weber and Angeline Haupert; in-laws: Roland Westhoff, Arnold Kruse and Armella (Gilbert) Ries.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
