Donald Yoerger, age 79, of rural Bryant, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport, Iowa.  A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.  Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Please dress casually. COVID protocols of social distancing and mandatory masks will be in place.  Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Bryant. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. You may watch the service from home on the Law-Jones FB Live Group. Family and friends are invited to share in Don’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.  