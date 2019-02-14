Donald Stephen Berthel, 91, LaMotte, Iowa, passed away on February 12, 2019 at Mercy One in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Key West with Rev. Philip Mensah officiating and military honors to follow by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Key West. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, LaMotte, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Donald was born August 26,1927 the son of Alexander and Bernice (Pollock) Berthel. He graduated from LaMotte Holy Rosary High School in 1946. He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1952 in the Korean War.
After returning from the Korean War he married Patricia Monner on October 26, 1954 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Bellevue, Iowa.
He was the member of the Bellevue American Legion post 273, LaMotte/Key West Knights of Columbus, and an officer of the LaMotte Fire board.
Donald enjoyed farming, taking pride in raising black Angus cattle, fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, gardening, and woodworking. But most of all, Donald cherished his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was a stranger to no one.
Donald is survived by Patricia, his devoted wife of 64 years; his daughters, Diana (Mike) Bonifas, Linda Schuster (Mike Gehl), Marion (Robert) Theisen, and Marcia (Kevin) Ambrosy, one son Leonard (Jennifer) Berthel; son-in-law Ric Nemmers; two siblings Mary Lou Mottet and Algean Nemmers; Seventeen grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Denise Nemmers; his parents Alexander and Bernice Berthel; his sister Lyda Herrig; brothers-in-law, Merlin Herrig, George Mottet, and Virgil Nemmers; former son-in-law Fred Schuster.
The family wishes to thank the LaMotte Fire and Rescue Department and Mercy One Emergency Room for all their care and compassion.
