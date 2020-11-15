Donald E. Lemer, 72

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND OUTDOOR TENTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. DRIVING WILL BECOME MOST DIFFICULT ON NORTH SOUTH ROADS, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS HAVE PEAKED, BUT ANY PERIODS OF SUNSHINE THIS AFTERNOON WILL RESULT IN AN IMMEDIATE RETURN TO 50 MPH WIND GUSTS...ESPECIALLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&