Donald (Don) Keith Brown

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing affecting Clark and Hancock Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Mercer, Louisa, Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at New Boston LD17 affecting Mercer and Louisa Counties. Mississippi River at Muscatine affecting Muscatine, Mercer, Louisa and Rock Island Counties. Mississippi River at Ill. City LD16 affecting Muscatine and Rock Island Counties. Mississippi River at Rock Island LD15 affecting Muscatine, Rock Island and Scott Counties. Mississippi River at Le Claire LD14 affecting Scott and Rock Island Counties. Mississippi River at Fulton LD13 affecting Carroll, Clinton and Whiteside Counties. Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12 affecting Carroll, Clinton, Jackson and Jo Daviess Counties. Mississippi River at Camanche affecting Clinton, Rock Island, Whiteside and Scott Counties. Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11 affecting Dubuque and Jo Daviess Counties. Mississippi River at Dubuque affecting Dubuque, Jackson and Jo Daviess Counties. Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19 affecting Lee, Clark and Hancock Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water affects Admiral Sheehy Drive at Greyhound Park Road in Dubuque. Water also affects the Burlington Northern railroad tracks near Lock and Dam 11. Water also floods ballparks on City Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&